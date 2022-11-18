ExtraGive Underway Through Midnight Tonight

LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s 24 hour day of giving – the ExtraGive is now underway until midnight tonight. Since initially launched in 2012, more than $82 million has been raised for area organizations. Some of the local organizations participating are Camp Hebron, Eastern Mennonite Missions, Faith Friendship Ministries, Friendship Community, Garden Spot Village, Heifer International, and HOPE International. You can go to ExtraGive.org to make a contribution and for a list of participating organizations.