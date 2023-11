ExtraGive Takes Place All Day Friday

LANCASTER – The ExtraGive takes place today. From now through midnight, the ExtraGive is a time of giving of monetary donations to a variety of area non-profits. Since it began in 2012, more than $92 million has been raised for regional organizations. Some of the organizations participating include Aaron’s Acres, BCM International, Eastern Mennonite Missions, Faith Friendship Ministries, Friendship Community, Joni & Friends PA, and Global Disciples. Visit extragive.org/donate to make a donation.