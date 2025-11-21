Extra Give Underway Today

LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s largest day of giving is underway today as the Extra Give runs through midnight tonight. Extra Give shines a light on the work of hundreds of local organizations Since the first ExtraGive in 2012, 40,000 donors have raised over $110 million for more than 500 organizations. You can find out more and make a contribution at extragive.org. Some of the participating Christian organizations you can help include BCM International, Eastern Mennonite Missions, Faith Friendship Ministries, Friendship Community, Global Disciples, and Hope Within Ministries.