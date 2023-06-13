Extension For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue has announced that the deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to December 31, 2023. Claimants are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. The extension comes as Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for an expansion of the program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget. The maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000 and income limits for renters and homeowners would both increase to $45,000. Under current PA law, the annual deadline for the program is set at June 30 The law requires the Revenue Department to evaluate the program prior to the statutory June 30 deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline.