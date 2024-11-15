Extending PA’s Lemon Law To Motorcycles

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has approved legislation that would extend PA’s Lemon Law protections to include motorcycles, sending the bill to the governor’s desk for his signature. Currently, the state Lemon Law only applies to cars. Senate Bill 155 was introduced to extend the consumer protections to Pennsylvanians who purchase motorcycles. The state’s Lemon Law provides protections for customers who purchase or lease a car that is registered in the Commonwealth. The law protects customers who experience defects with their car during the first year or 12,000 miles of leasing or ownership. Manufacturers are given three opportunities within a year to repair the defect. If the problem still cannot be corrected, the customer is eligible for a replacement or refund. The bill now awaits the governor’s approval to become law.