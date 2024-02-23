Extending Maryland Property Tax Assessment Deadlines After Mailing Glitch

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers are looking at a legislative solution to address a missed mailing deadline for property tax assessments. State officials said the mistake affected about 107,000 new tax assessments and could cost local governments roughly $250 million over three years, if nothing is done. Maryland reassesses the value of one-third of all property in each county every year. The State Department of Assessments and Taxation must send the notices by Jan. 30. The agency says an error led to this year’s notices not being sent. That has interfered with the timeline for property owners to appeal the new assessments.