Extended Hours For PA Tax Help

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue is extending its customer service hours for PA taxpayers to get help over the phone. This will help taxpayers get the assistance they need before the April 15, 2024 filing deadline. Taxpayers can call 717-787-8201 to connect with the Department of Revenue’s Customer Experience Center. Beginning Tuesday, April 9, extended hours will be April 9 – 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on April 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Personal income tax assistance is also available through the Department’s Online Customer Service Center which contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the Department through a process that is similar to sending an email. The Department of Revenue’s district offices are also open to provide customer service. Taxpayers are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment and bring their Social Security cards and a photo ID with them to facilitate tax filing assistance. District offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.