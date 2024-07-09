Extended Hours For Lancaster County Senior Centers

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls during high heat index days to reduce the risk of heat related illness. The extended hours will run through Wednesday, July 10. For more information, you can contact the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.
The following Senior Centers will have various extended hours from Monday, July 8th through Wednesday, July 10th:
Columbia Senior Center – Columbia United Methodist Church
510 Walnut Street, Columbia
Monday & Tuesday 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
Ph: 717-684-4850
Elizabethtown Area Senior Center
70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Ph: 717-367-7984
Lititz Senior Center – Lititz United Methodist
201 East Market Street, Lititz
Monday & Wednesday 8:30 AM-3:00 PM
Ph: 717-626-2800
Millersville Senior Center – St. Paul Lutheran
222 N George St, Millersville
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:30 AM-3:00 PM
Ph: 717-299-3943
Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center
33 E Farnum St, Lancaster
Tuesday 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
Ph: 717-299-3943
Next Gen Senior Center
184 South Lime Street, Quarryville
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 AM- 4:00PM
Ph: 717-786-4770
SACA Senior Center
545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM
Ph: 717-295-7989