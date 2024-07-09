Extended Hours For Lancaster County Senior Centers

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls during high heat index days to reduce the risk of heat related illness. The extended hours will run through Wednesday, July 10. For more information, you can contact the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.

The following Senior Centers will have various extended hours from Monday, July 8th through Wednesday, July 10th:

Columbia Senior Center – Columbia United Methodist Church

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Monday & Tuesday 7:30 AM-3:00 PM

Ph: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Ph: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center – Lititz United Methodist

201 East Market Street, Lititz

Monday & Wednesday 8:30 AM-3:00 PM

Ph: 717-626-2800

Millersville Senior Center – St. Paul Lutheran

222 N George St, Millersville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:30 AM-3:00 PM

Ph: 717-299-3943

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center

33 E Farnum St, Lancaster

Tuesday 7:30 AM-3:00 PM

Ph: 717-299-3943

Next Gen Senior Center

184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 AM- 4:00PM

Ph: 717-786-4770