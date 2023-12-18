Coroner Called In Lancaster County Hotel Explosion

BIRD IN HAND – The investigation into the early morning fire at a Lancaster County hotel continues. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Bird in Hand Family Inn located along the 2700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township. First responders encountered heavy fire and smoke upon their arrival after a propane explosion. State Police Fire Marshals and the PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating what happened. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene. Further information will be released as it becomes available.