Expect To Pay More For Natural Gas

HARRISBURG – The PA Public Utility Commission has released its 2022 Winter Reliability Overview Reports from the state’s major natural gas distribution companies, along with a related Readiness Report from the Energy Association of Pennsylvania. According to projections, home heating costs are expected to rise significantly over the winter, driven by an estimated 5% increase in consumption for households that use natural gas as their primary heating fuel, along with a 28% rise in natural gas prices compared to last winter. Additionally, all of the Commonwealth’s major natural gas distribution companies indicated that they have sufficient supplies and procedures in place to ensure reliable natural gas service this winter.