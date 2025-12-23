Expansion Of A Lancaster County Company

LANCASTER COUNTY – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Department of Community & Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger visited Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to announce that the Commonwealth has secured a $147.5 million private-sector investment to expand the company’s biopharmaceutical product testing operations in Lancaster County. Supported by more than $2.1 million in state investment, the project will create 250 new jobs over the next three years and retain 3,080 existing positions, further strengthening PA’s growing pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories will build a 300,000-square-foot laboratory and office expansion at its 49-acre campus located at 2425 New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township. When completed, the location will be the largest site within the Eurofins Scientific network of more than 950 global laboratories and one of the largest biopharmaceutical testing laboratories in the world.