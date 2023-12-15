Expansion For Fentanyl/Xylazine Testing Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Fentanyl and xylazine testing in PA would be expanded under legislation signed into law by the governor. Fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. Xylazine is a lethal tranquilizer that is increasingly being mixed with other illegal drugs leading to additional overdose deaths. Senate Bill 683 – now Act 43 of 2023 – would require general acute care hospitals to test for fentanyl and xylazine when treating a person who is receiving a standard, five-panel urine drug screening in an emergency room setting. A regular opioid test does not test for fentanyl and xylazine. A recent study found only 5% of toxicology screens currently test overdose patients for fentanyl and an even smaller percentage for xylazine testing. Fentanyl and xylazine testing can alert the patient, doctor, provider or parents of the patient about the dangerous situation and prompt a prescription for naloxone. Similar laws were recently enacted in Maryland and California.