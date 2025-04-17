Expanding Use Of Body Worn Cameras

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill expanding the use of body-worn cameras to additional law enforcement agencies. Senate Bill 520 expands authorization to include agents from the Office of Attorney General, rangers with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and officers and deputies with the PA Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission. Each entity has demonstrated both a need for body-worn cameras and a capacity to implement a responsible program. It also consolidates existing laws regarding body camera authorization into a unified framework under the Wiretap Act, clarifying that all authorized agencies operate under the same statutory guidelines. The bill goes to the full state Senate.