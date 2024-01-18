Expanded Access/Coverage For Infants Needing Donor Human Milk

HARRISBURG – Medically vulnerable infants in PA will have expanded access to potentially life-saving pasteurized donor human milk thanks to legislation recently passed by state lawmakers and signed into law. Act 32 of 2023, called Owen’s Law, went into effect this week and increases access to pasteurized donor human milk by expanding the number of health conditions eligible for Medicaid-covered donor human milk. The law can help supplement a mother’s milk and provide more options to support healthy growth for infants. Acting PA Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said pasteurized donor human milk can be lifesaving, and now it’s easier for infants who need it to have access. Milk banks make it possible for all infants who need donor milk as medicine to get it if their mother’s own milk is not available to meet their needs. More information about mother’s milk banks can be found by clicking the banner below.