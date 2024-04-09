Exemption Proposed For PA National Guard Members

HARRISBURG – A PA House lawmaker would exempt all income derived from service in the PA National Guard from the state’s Personal Income Tax. Rep. Dane Watro of Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties says in honor of their sacrifices, it is his hope to reward these heroes for their bravery and valor and exempt them from the PA Personal Income Tax. He added that whether active duty or part time, our great nation relies on dedicated military service members to ensure our safety. Thus, as all branches of the military struggle to recruit, it is more vital now than ever to reward those who have chosen this path. Watro is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for his measure.