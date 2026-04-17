Executive Orders Impact Pennsylvanians With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Three executive orders have been signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro to strengthen the rights and protections of Pennsylvanians with disabilities and autism. Effective immediately, the three executive orders will reaffirm the state’s disability nondiscrimination policy, establish new data privacy protections, reauthorizes the Developmental Disabilities Council, and create a new Governor’s advisory commission focused solely on people with disabilities. The new Governor’s Advisory Commission on People with Disabilities will consist of up to 30 volunteer members and is responsible for advising on and advocating for programs, policies, and legislation that benefit Pennsylvanians with disabilities.