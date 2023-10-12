Executive Order Streamlines Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Efforts

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder stakeholders to streamline and improve the accessibility of mental health and substance use disorder services statewide. The Council is the first-of-its-kind for PA and will develop and recommend to the Governor a statewide action plan to address any gaps in access, affordability, or delivery of services, with the goal of removing barriers across state agencies, healthcare providers, payers, state and local government sectors, and decreasing the wait time for services for Pennsylvanians in need.