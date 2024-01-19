Examining The Impact Of Chemical Abortions

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program continues a pro life theme with an examination of chemical abortions and its impact on women. Life Issues President/CEO Brad Mattes talks to women who have had chemical abortions and the impact it had on them. An expert OB/GYN offers her professional assessment of the drug’s protocol and its impact on women. However, the message doesn’t end there as those who have experienced chemical abortion speak of the redemption possible through God. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right at wdac.com under”podcasts.”