Establishing Safe Exchange Zones In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved the Denise Williams Act, which would create a grant program to be used to establish Safe Exchange Zones throughout PA. Senate Bill 173 is named in memory of Denise Williams, a Cambria County resident who went to purchase an item on Facebook Marketplace and was brutally murdered during the exchange. The bill would help establish safe areas in public view and close proximity of law enforcement for individuals to exchange goods purchased through an online marketplace, carry out child custody exchanges, and conduct similar interactions. The establishment of Safe Exchange Zones will be voluntary and contingent upon approval of the participating law enforcement agencies. The zones would be equipped with video surveillance and be located either within 100 feet of a law enforcement office or near a public area with an active public presence. The measure moves to the PA House for consideration.