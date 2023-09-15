Escapee Tells About His Brief Freedom

CHESTER COUNTY (AP) – Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante told authorities he’d been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico. Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark says Cavalcante told investigators he could sense law enforcement closing in and planned to get a car within 24 hours. Cavalcante revealed other details about his life on the run since his escape from the Chester County Prison Aug. 31, including that he survived on creek water and watermelon. Cavalcante was taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture Wednesday morning.