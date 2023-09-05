Escaped Prisoner Seen In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY – Chester County authorities continue the search for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped August 31 from Chester County Prison. PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens reported that Cavalcante was seen last night on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens in East Marlborough Township. He was walking with a duffel bag, backpack, and hooded sweatshirt. You can see the trail camera photos below. The sighting led officials to move the search area farther south. Bivens said residents from the Pocopson Township area south should be alert and secure their homes, outbuildings, and vehicles. He also encouraged those in the search area to check for any video from security cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact a State Police tip line at 717-562-2987. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered. Chester County residents can sign up for alerts and information at readychesco.org.