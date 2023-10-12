Error Found In Lancaster County Mail-In Ballot Instructions

LANCASTER – A major error has been found with the instructions sent to Lancaster County voters with mail-in and absentee ballots. Two envelopes accompany the mail-in ballots – a yellow secrecy envelope and a white Ballot Declaration envelope. The instructions that were sent tell voters to place their completed ballot into the white secrecy envelope. However, the secrecy envelope is yellow, not white. The Lancaster County Board of Elections website has posted the corrected instructions. Again, for your mail-in ballot to count, the completed ballot must be placed in the yellow secrecy envelope and then into the white Ballot Declaration envelope.