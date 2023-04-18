Error Forces Lancaster County To Replace Mail-In Ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) – Election officials in Lancaster County are scrambling to fix an error on more than 18,000 mail-in ballots for the spring primary. The county’s elections board said the ballots in question incorrectly say voters should pick one judicial candidate for Superior Court, when in fact voters can select two. By early Monday afternoon, postal officials had helped the county intercept and safely secure more than 15,000 of the affected ballots. Officials say affected voters are being sent replacement ballots. The primary, in which voters will elect judges for the state Supreme Court and other positions, is on May 16.