Ephrata Woman Dies In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A two vehicle crash in York County on Saturday has claimed a life of a Lancaster County woman. Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the area of Route 30 East and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township. Authorities say 55-year-old Mary Escobar of Ephrata was eastbound on Route 30 in her vehicle when she impacted the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped for a traffic light. Witnesses say the unidentified woman appeared to increase speed just before impact. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.