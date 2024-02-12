Ephrata Woman Charged With Arson

EPHRATA – A 70-year-old Ephrata woman was charged with arson and institutional vandalism. On Sat. Feb. 10 at 10:47 a.m., police observed smoke and flames emanating from a dumpster to the rear of the Ephrata Borough Public Works building in the 300 block of Church Avenue. The fire resulted in damage to a dumpster and a nearby gas main. Around 11:44 a.m., police discovered an intoxicated female, identified as Ruth Brumbach walking into traffic on Church Avenue in front of the Public Works building. While removing her from the road, police found her in possession of several lighters and her clothing and hands were covered in soot. Brumbach admitted to starting the fire. She was arrested, treated for her injuries, and taken to Lancaster County Prison.