Ephrata Woman Charged In Stabbing

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities have charged a woman after a Sunday evening stabbing in Ephrata. Police responded around 6:34 p.m. to the first block of N State Street and upon arrival, determined that an assault occurred in a nearby residence – an isolated incident between two domestic partners. The accused, 34-year-old Audrey Ferguson of Ephrata was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. The 33-year-old victim from Lancaster was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound to his shoulder. The suspect was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. The arraigning judge set unsecured bail at $100,000.