Ephrata Plant Accident Victim Dies

EPHRATA – A Texas man has died after he fell into an empty concrete tank at the Ephrata Borough Authority’s wastewater treatment plant at 405 South Reading Road on May 25. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Roy Bautista of Mission, TX. Bautista died at Lancaster General Hospital of multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. Bautista had been working on a rehabilitation project over an empty concrete tank when he fell into the tank, which was about 20 feet deep.