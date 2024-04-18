Ephrata Man Waives Preliminary Hearing On Charges

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man waived his preliminary hearing before a magisterial district judge on rape, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and other charges. 59-year-old Amos Ebersol of Ephrata was charged on March 20, 2024 by Ephrata Borough Police and will face the charges in Lancaster County Court. Police began investigating the case on October 18, 2022, after a Children and Youth report stated Ebersol had inappropriately touched a juvenile victim. Police met with the victim and spoke with three additional victims who came forward regarding repeated abuse by Ebersol. Ebersol is scheduled to be arraigned May 10.