Ephrata Man Convicted In Turkey Hill Robberies

LANCASTER – A jury convicted an Ephrata man on two counts of robbery for using a pellet gun to rob two Lancaster County Turkey Hills in 2022. 27-year-old Colby Mummaw received the decision after a jury deliberated about an hour and a half. Surveillance video of both robberies were shown. The first incident happened June 20, 2022 in the 900 block of S. State Street around 11 p.m. when the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and tied the clerk’s hands with plastic zip-ties before stealing $391.00. The second occurred July 21, 2022 in the 3500 block of Rothsville Road around 4:20 a.m. when the clerk refused to comply with the robber, who shot the clerk with a pellet gun before fleeing without any money. Video evidence showed a white 2005 Ford Expedition traveling in the area before and after the robbery. Video from a nearby convenience store showed Mummaw parking the vehicle at the store.