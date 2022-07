Ephrata Grocery Store Burglarized

EPHRATA – Police are investigating a business burglary that occurred overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9 at Ebenezer Groceries in the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Borough. A suspect or suspects gained entry by defeating a lock mechanism on a door. Cash and a safe were stolen from the store. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200.