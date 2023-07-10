Ephrata Boy Struck On His Bicycle

EPHRATA – Police report a bicyclist was struck at the intersection of South State Street and Fulton Street in Ephrata, Lancaster County. It happened on July 8 around 7:40 a.m. After failing to stop for a red traffic light, a 9-year-old Ephrata boy rode his bicycle into the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by an 83-year-old Akron resident. The boy, who was not wearing a bicycle helmet, was transport to Lancaster General Hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.