EPA Announces Millions For Chesapeake Bay Restoration

BALTIMORE (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $40 million to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is part of $238 million targeted for the region over five years. The funding will help support projects throughout the 64,000-square-mile watershed. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Chesapeake Stewardship Fund will administer $25 million. The other $15 million will be distributed under the Most Effective Basins program to PA, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New York, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.