EPA Agrees To Make Pennsylvania Cut Chesapeake Bay Pollution

BALTIMORE (AP) — A proposed settlement agreement says Pennsylvania will be forced to minimize its outsized role in polluting the Chesapeake Bay. The agreement announced Thursday would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to more stringently enforce clean water regulations in the state. It comes after other jurisdictions in the bay’s watershed, including Maryland, filed a lawsuit in 2020 arguing Pennsylvania wasn’t doing enough in their collective effort to reach a 2025 pollution reduction goal. Environmental groups also filed a similar lawsuit. The settlement, which is undergoing a 30-day public comment period before taking effect, would resolve both.