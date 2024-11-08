Enforcement In Downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police have observed an uptick in calls for service related to aggressive panhandling, often in the form of harassment, as well as trespassing, various ordinance violations, and other suspicious activities taking place, particularly in the downtown investment district. While asking for money is protected by the First Amendment, an ordinance prohibits aggressive panhandling behaviors such as following, making physical contact without consent, blocking safe passage, using abusive language, and soliciting after refusal. Panhandling is also restricted on private property without permission, in public transit areas, parking lots, and near restrooms, cafes, or financial institutions. Alongside these issues, there has also been an increase in calls concerning drug activity, more specifically, overdoses connected to K2 and fentanyl substance abuse. K2 is known as “synthetic marijuana.” However, it is a far more unpredictable and dangerous drug than regular marijuana. Authorities are actively working to address and reduce the concerns through increased proactive enforcement and collaboration with community partners.