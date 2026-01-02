Enduring Through Pain Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Suffering often raises deep questions about God’s purpose and our place in His plan. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight begins a month-long pro life theme as we feature three women who are enduring pain, but yet have found hope through Jesus Christ as they endure through their pain. Life Issues Institute President Brad Mattes hosts “Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design for Life.” One of the women featured is Joni Eareckson Tada, the founder/CEO of Joni and Friends, an organization that provides Christian outreach in the disability community. Tada talks about how she dealt with the pain she felt from a diving injury she had when she was younger. Also featured is Vaneetha Rendall Risner, who writes and speaks about finding hope in suffering as her story includes childhood bullying, losing an infant son, living with a painful and debilitating physical condition, and going through an unwanted divorce. Barbara Coleman was misdiagnosed and left untreated for three decades after having 20 diagnoses including arsenic poisoning, cancer, Lyme disease, its co-infections, and other vector-borne diseases. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online, right now, at wdac.com under podcasts.