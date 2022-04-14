Ending The State Leased Car For PA Lawmakers

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a bill that would ban state legislators from using a state-owned or state-leased car. Currently, legislators may choose to use a state-leased car with a lease payment of up to $650 per month. Under House Bill 746, state-leased cars for lawmakers would be eliminated to save taxpayer dollars. Lawmakers would drive their own vehicles to work related activities and make submission for expense reimbursement, similar to the way most private-sector businesses reimburse employers for work-related travel expenses. Eliminating state-leased cars for legislators would also reduce financial liability issues for the Commonwealth. The measure now heads to the state Senate for consideration.