Ending The Practice Of Changing Clocks

HARRISBURG – A resolution will be re-introduced by Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties urging the U.S. Congress to end the outdated practice of changing clocks twice a year and establish a consistent, year-round time. He says research has linked the time shifts to increased car accidents, workplace injuries, strokes, heart attacks, and an estimated $400 million in lost productivity annually. Momentum for change has been growing. To date, at least 29 states have introduced legislation to stop clock changes while Arizona and Hawaii already observe permanent Standard Time under existing law. On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the bill stalled in the U.S. House. This year, Daylight Saving time began Sunday, March 9 and ends Sunday, November 2. Martin is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the measure.