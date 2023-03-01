Ending Sub-Minimum Wages For Persons With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has joined with several lawmakers in introducing the Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act, legislation to end sub-minimum wages for people with disabilities. Currently, the Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage if they hold a certificate to do so. The proposed act would end the practice and support employers transitioning to paying competitive, fair wages to people with disabilities to work in integrated settings in their communities. The majority of sub-minimum wage workers have an intellectual or developmental disability and are paid less than $3.50 an hour. Casey said this bipartisan bill would lift up people with disabilities by raising their wages and creating competitive jobs in workplaces that employ both workers with and without disabilities.