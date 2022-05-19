Ending Jury Duty In PA At Age 70

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians would be removed from performing jury duty on their 70th birthday under legislation being introduced by Greene County Rep. Pam Snyder. Current law allows seniors to apply for permanent jury duty exemption at age 75, while the new bill would automatically stop any state resident age 70 or older from being called to serve. Snyder says elder individuals should not be burdened with the expensive and time-consuming process of serving on jury duty, citing the high cost of long-distance travel often incurred by jurors, especially those living in rural areas. The proposal is currently gathering co-sponsors and will soon be referred to a House committee.