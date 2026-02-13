Ending Eminent Domain For PA Turnpike Commission

HARRISBURG – To reign in overreach by the PA Turnpike Commission, Somerset County Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar plans to introduce a bill eliminating the Commission’s ability to exercise the power of eminent domain, citing concerns over expansion plans that threaten private property rights and PA’s natural heritage. In 2024, the Commission revealed it was entering into a four-year preliminary engineering stage for a project that would put a cut through the Allegheny Mountains near the existing Turnpike tunnels. The maneuver would seize private property and cause significant disruptions to surrounding ecosystems and nearby communities, leading to irreversible damage to the environment and quality of life. Metzgar says both sides are standing tough. He says those who rely on the mountain for water supply through wells and natural springs could face immense danger because of contamination and scarcity. Given the mitigating risk factors and the Commission’s relentless pursuit of the project, Metzgar said urgent action is required to restore balance and protect Pennsylvanians from government overreach. Once introduced, the measure will be given a House bill number and then assigned to a committee for consideration