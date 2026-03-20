Ending Dynamic Pricing Of Groceries

HARRISBURG – A bill will be forthcoming from Philadelphia County Rep. MaryLouise Isaacson to stop dynamic pricing of groceries. Dynamic pricing involves adjusting prices in real time or near real time based on fluctuating market factors such as demand and timing, often using algorithmic or AI-based systems. In some cases, the price difference was as high as 23%. Dynamic pricing occurred at several of the nation’s largest grocery stores. It is often hidden from consumers, who only see the prices on physical tags. With the introduction of digital price tags on grocery shelves, companies can instantly change prices. For example, the price of milk might go up during Sunday morning shopping, but be lower at night. Isaacson’s measure would ban dynamic pricing on essential goods like groceries.