Ending Closed Primary Elections In PA

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plan to introduce legislation seeking to repeal closed primary elections in PA. Senate Bill 400, with several Republican and Democrat co-sponsors, is a proposal that would allow registered voters who are unaffiliated, have no registered party, or are registered Independent to cast their vote on either the Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary. Voters who are registered with any political party will continue to be required to vote on their respective ballots.Pennsylvania is one of only 9 remaining states that bars independent voters from participating in primaries.