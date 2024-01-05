End Of Life: Who Gets To Choose Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight returns with pro life programs for the month of January. Tomorrow’s program, “End of Life: Who Gets To Choose,” looks at brain death and organ donation. Life Issues Institute President Brad Mattes talks to Dr. Paul Byrne is a neonatologist and expert on brain death. He says there’s no standard in determining brain death. Mattes also talks to Jenny Hammond, an RN who was comatose after a seizure and was declared brain dead. She said she had wakeful moments where she was alert, but could not respond. Hear more on “End of Life: Who Gets to Choose?” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”