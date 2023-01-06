End Of Life Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Brad Mattes of Life Issues Institute examining end of life issues and organ donation. In the program, “End of Life: Who Gets to Choose?” you’ll hear firsthand accounts of former patients whose lives were at stake for this very reason. Dr. Paul Byrne is a neonatologist and a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics who says a lack of brain function does not mean death. Jenny Hammond was a registered nurse who suffered epilepsy and was later declared brain dead. She survived her experience. Even though she could not speak or respond, she could hear what was being said in her hospital room. Hear more on “End of Life: Who Gets to Choose?” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2:30 on WBYN 107.5.