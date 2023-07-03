End Of Delaware Legislative Session Bring New House Speaker

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session with a flurry of votes and the election of the first female House speaker in state history. House members chose Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst to succeed fellow Democrat Pete Schwartzkopf as speaker. Schwartzkopf says he is stepping down from the leadership post after 11 years to spend more time with his family, but that he will serve the remainder of his House term. Longhurst will lead an all-female House leadership trio with Majority Whip Melissa Minor-Brown being promoted to majority leader and first-year lawmaker Kerri Evelyn Harris chosen majority whip. Lawmakers in both chambers gave final approval to a host of bills, including government spending, police reform, and environmental measures.