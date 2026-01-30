Encouragement For First Time PA Hunters

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. James Malone has introduced a bipartisan bill to encourage more first-time hunters and reduce crop damage from deer overpopulation. Senate Bill 1142 would guarantee new hunters a free antlerless deer tag for one year upon completion of the PA Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education Course and purchase of their first standard hunting license. Malone says hunting is an important tool for conservation and crop protection. A standard hunting license in PA includes one antlered deer tag, one fall turkey tag, one spring turkey tag, and small game hunting privileges for one license year. Antlerless deer tags must be purchased separately during a specific window of time. By removing the cost and complexity of securing an antlerless tag, the bill aims to make it easier for new hunters to harvest their first deer.