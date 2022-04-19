Enabling PA National Guard Members To Operate State Vehicles During Emergencies

HARRISBURG – PA Army National Guard members like Rep. Joe Kerwin of Dauphin & Schuylkill Counties should not have to wait for government approval to use a state-owned vehicle to help during an emergency. That’s the sentiment behind a bill Kerwin introduced that was approved by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Kerwin said currently, National Guard members are unable to operate state-owned vehicles without a waiver like the one implemented by Gov. Tom Wolf during the COVID-19 pandemic. That waiver enabled National Guard members to use state-owned vehicles to transport COVID-19 patients. House Bill 2086 would remove the hurdle of needing government approval to use state-owned vehicles. The measure now moves to the full PA House.