EMS Naloxone Bill Goes To The Governor

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill that allows EMS providers to leave behind naloxone at the scene of an overdose, giving caregivers and loved ones a critical tool to prevent future emergencies. Senate Bill 95 will now head to the governor’s desk following strong bipartisan support. The bill grants EMS personnel permanent authority to leave behind a dose of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, with someone at the scene. While naloxone is available over-the-counter, not all forms are easily accessible. The measure ensures that EMS teams can leave any formulation, including those pending final FDA approval. The bill was amended to include provisions that will increase transparency around prescription drug costs and improve communication between patients and pharmacists. It was also amended to allow the State Board of Pharmacy to issue provisional licenses to licensed pharmacists from other states to practice in PA for a maximum of six months in order to address the rapid closure of Rite Aid stores closing across the state.