Employment Sought For Substance Abuse Recovery Citizens

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved legislation that would help individuals in recovery from substance use obtain and maintain meaningful employment. Senate Bill 69 would create a Recovery to Work pilot program to connect individuals in recovery with high-priority occupations through local workforce development boards. Bill sponsor, Sen. Wayne Langerholc said steady, meaningful employment is essential to an individual’s long-term recovery because it provides stability and a renewed sense of purpose. It takes people away from government dependency and allows them to become contributors to our community. The pilot program would be led by the Department of Labor and Industry with the assistance of the Departments of Health, Community & Economic Development, and Drug & Alcohol Programs, as well as the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Local workforce development boards would work with the treatment and recovery community as well as local employers and training providers to find job training and employment opportunities. The bill moves to the state House.