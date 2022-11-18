Employment Report For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – PA’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0% in October, setting a new record low. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7%. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 over the month. Total non-farm jobs in the state were up 10,400 over the month to over 6 million in October. The biggest gain was in the leisure & hospitality industry. From April 2020 to October 2022, PA recovered about 92% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic.